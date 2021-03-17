Daemen men, women both win regions

Mar. 17—The Daemen College men's basketball team used a late 9-0 run to upend top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas, 71-70, on Tuesday night and give the Wildcats a clean sweep of the NCAA Division II East Regional championships and a pair of tickets to the Elite Eight.

Second-seeded Daemen (10-5) trailed by five with 4:45 to play but held the Spartans (14-2) scoreless for the next 3:35. Nine of the Wildcats' final 11 points came from the charity stripe, the lone exemption a layup through contact from All-American big man Andrew Sischo that was part of a three-point play to take the lead with 1:46 left.

Sischo had 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, playing the entire 40 minutes for head coach Mike MacDonald. Kyle Harris (The Park School) was right behind Sischo with 21 points while Sean Fasoyiro added 12 points and 10 boards.

The final eight among D-2 men will be re-seeded today and play March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana.

The Daemen women, led by former Grand Island varsity girls basketball head coach Jenepher Banker, punched their ticket to the Elite Eight with a 58-40 win over rival Roberts Wesleyan on Monday night at Daemen's Lumsden Gynasium.

The second-seeded Wildcats (14-2) got a game-high 22 points along with seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals from Regional Most Outstanding Player Katie Titus, a junior forward. Senior Caroline White added 13 points and a career-best 16 boards while earning a spot on the all-tournament team.

The Daemen women were named the No. 8 seed of the Elite Eight on Tuesday, drawing the No. 1 team in the country, Lubbock Christian, next Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. Lubbock holds the nation's longest win streak, 32, and is a perfect 20-0 this season.