Daelin Hayes says he grew up as a Ravens fan

The Baltimore Ravens selected edge defender Daelin Hayes with the 171st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. For Hayes, not only does he get to join an organization that will help him develop his game, but also the team he grew up rooting for as a kid.

Baltimore will be relying on Hayes to provide them with excellent run-stuffing ability while also being able to develop more as a pass rusher. He’ll look to become the next star on a defense that he grew up watching.

"That defense! Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs." @DaelinHayes_IX has actually been in the Five-Star challenge at M&T Bank Stadium: pic.twitter.com/E5NZ73bGWH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2021

Hayes also revealed that he had his first phone call with the Ravens earlier in draft week, and was hoping that he’d get the chance to talk to them more.

For Hayes, he wasn’t the only Baltimore fan who got drafted on Saturday afternoon. New Pittsburgh Steelers edge defender Quincy Roche told the Pittsburgh media that growing up in Baltimore he was a Ravens fan, but doesn’t want to see purple anymore.

Steelers sixth round pick Quincy Roche said he has always been a Ravens fan growing up in Baltimore. Said he doesn't want to see purple anymore and has someone dropping Terrible Towels off to his house tonight. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) May 1, 2021

Hayes landed in the right place to get the most out of his skills and abilities. His tape stands out, and he’s a do-it-all defender, something that Baltimore values. Hayes fulfilled his dream of making it to the NFL, but will now get to live that dream out on the team he grew up rooting for.