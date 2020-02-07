Daejon Davis knows his dominant personality shines through on Stanford men's hoops squad

Junior Stanford guard Daejon Davis knows that his "dominant" personality is critical for the Cardinal's success this season. Davis has been a playmaker for the Cardinal for three seasons on The Farm, starting 20+ games each year. Catch a breakdown of Davis' impact on his team on the Pac-12's "Basketball Pregame Show" on Saturday, February 8th at 2:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad