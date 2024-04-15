New dads: Bucs’ Mayfield, Wirfs tackle fatherhood together

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Since quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Buccaneers, the locker room has had his back on and off the field, especially offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Wirfs has spoken highly of Mayfield, and the quarterback returned the love. During this year’s Pro Bowl, in which both Mayfield and Wirfs were elected, the former Heisman winner shared how quickly he and Wirfs became “best friends.”

“It really was right away,” Mayfield said. “It was one of those things – it’s truly out of the Step Brothers movie. ‘Did we just become best friends?’ We get along great, Meredith [Tristan’s girlfriend] is awesome. We’re both about to be dads here pretty soon so our friendship is obviously unique. Timing-wise of life we’re in the same place.”

Now, the best friends are tackling a new chapter of life together — fatherhood.

April has been a busy month for the two Buccaneers as Wirfs and his girlfriend Meredith Sutton welcomed a baby girl just a few days before Mayfield and his wife, Emily, gave birth to their daughter.

Julius Patrick Wirfs was born on April 3, and Kova Jade Mayfield was born on April 9.

Since Wirfs and Mayfield have grown close, it’s no surprise that the two would be spending time bonding over this new chapter of offseason life.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers shared a precious photo from Emily Mayfield, showing the new dads hanging out, holding their daughters, “Talkin’ business.”

“Football chats look a little different this offseason. 🫶” the Bucs wrote on social media.

Football chats look a little different this offseason. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/alnfNVuo0j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 14, 2024

To make things even better, Mayfield and Wirfs were spotted walking into the Bucs practice facility on Monday as the team preps for the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

During the draft, Tampa Bay will have the following overall picks:

Round 1, pick 26

Round 2, pick 25 (57 overall)

Round 3, pick 26 (89 overall)

Round 3, pick 29 (92 overall)

Round 4, pick 25 (125 overall)

Round 6, pick 44 (220 overall)

Round 7, pick 26 (246 overall)

