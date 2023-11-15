'Daddy duty' for Ville Husso could be chance for Detroit Red Wings' Alex Lyon in Sweden

STOCKHOLM — Alex Lyon may finally get a start with the Detroit Red Wings, in what would be his first NHL game in more than five months.

"It would be awesome," Lyon said Wednesday. "It's cool being here in Sweden and being with the team.

"For me, it's always just a matter of trying to climb the ladder and that's really what it is about. I want as much NHL time as I can get. I want to continue to prove myself at this level. In terms of the situation, I am just going to enjoy Sweden."

The Wings' No. 1 man in net, Ville Husso, will be unavailable for the Global Series games. He returned to Detroit Monday to be with his wife, after having to settle for being with her via video-calling during the birth of their first child.

"He's on daddy duty," coach Derek Lalonde said. "They welcomed a baby daughter two days ago.

"He won't be with us on this trip; he'll catch back up with us when we get back."

That means No. 2 netminder James Reimer will start Thursday when the Wings take on the Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena. The Wings play again Friday, when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"We'll play James Reimer against Ottawa and evaluate where we go from there," Lalonde said. "With the likely scenario of playing Alex on (Friday)."

It's unusual, but not unheard of, to start the same goaltender in back-to-back games, but this is an unusual situation in that there's no travel involved between games. Depending on how things go against the Senators (if, for example, Reimer doesn't see a lot of shots), it could be that Reimer plays again against the Leafs.

"I wouldn't rule it out," Lalonde said. "We'll get though that one game and see where it goes."

The Wings have carried three goaltenders since rosters were due ahead of the start of the season, but have yet to use Lyon. The 30-year-old saw action during exhibition season this fall, but has not played a game where the outcome mattered since June 5, when he came in in relief for the Florida Panthers during the Stanley Cup Final. He has played 39 career NHL games, including 15 last season, spending most of his career in the minor leagues. That lifestyle has helped him adjust to spending long stretches not playing.

"The bubble year was a lot like this for me," Lyon said. "I spent all year on the taxi squad. Playing in the American league is vastly different from the NHL, it took me a long time to learn that. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. I just have to focus on the right things, work hard, try the best you can, and it's really the only things you can control. That's what I focus on."

