Dad paralyzed in biking accident 'determined'

Aug. 8—WINDHAM — An athletic 39-year-old Windham dad is recovering from a freak biking accident close to home.

A local youth hockey and lacrosse coach, Jim Harvey became paralyzed from the chest down after flipping over the handlebars of his bike on the Clyde Pond Trails near Windham High School a week ago.

Since then, members of the community have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for his family's unexpected and urgent needs. As of Friday, a GoFundMe page had collected $234,000 and counting.

The collection is a strong start to funding the Harvey family's new way of life. According to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, a group focused on treatment and cures for paralysis, the estimated cost of the first year of treatment for Jim's spinal injury is $769,351.

The yearly price tag after that is an expected $113,423.

First responders say Harvey, a Windham native, was biking the familiar trails alone when the accident happened. He was on the ground for an hour and a half before a passerby was able to call for help.

Harvey was wearing a helmet at the time.

Jennifer Meyer, a close friend of the family, said he experienced "so many improvements so quickly" after being flown by medical helicopter to a hospital close to Boston.

"He couldn't use his triceps when he first presented, but now he has some tricep function in both arms," she said. "He originally couldn't move his wrists, but was able to flex his left wrist well and his right one slightly on Friday."

Despite the hope those movements brought, Meyer said the family has continually been reminded of how severe Jim's injury is. This week he required help breathing while other internal injuries were addressed.

"All of this said, his attitude is still the same," according to Meyer. "He's determined to be as functional and independent as he can."

He does not want to know his prognosis, she said, because he plans on exceeding those expectations.

Widespread support is bolstering the Harvey's spirits.

"Seeing the outpouring of support, kindness and generosity in the face of adversity is the true definition of community and the Harvey family is so blessed to have this network of amazing, talented, hard-working people on their side," Meyer said.

Jim's wife, his high school sweetheart, Alicia, says on top of the monetary donations, folks have provided the family with childcare for their son and daughter, and skill sets to prepare for her husband's eventual return home.

"You never imagine something like this happening to your family and words cannot express how amazing everyone has been," she said.

Jim remained in a surgical intensive care unit this week, recovering from multiple treatments and surgery to stabilize him.

The plan after his ICU stay is to move him to a rehabilitation center where he will live full-time for about three months, trying to regain as much function, independence, and strength as possible.

The Harvey family hopes to stay in their Windham home, in the community where they have many times.

Jim's local service includes roles as a former chairman at the Windham Cooperative Kindergarten, board member and coach for Windham lacrosse, and board member for the Cobbetts Pond Improvement Association.

Besides biking, Jim is known to enjoy spending time outdoors with his family, wake surfing, water skiing, boating, downhill skiing, snowboarding, playing hockey, camping, scuba diving and more.

The online fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/blazing-new-trails.