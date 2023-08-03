On new dad Elijah Molden and four other Tennessee Titans who need to step up | Estes

During Tennessee Titans training camp, Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes is keeping a regular journal of tidbits, thoughts and insights from practices:

Elijah Molden says he has a new perspective this season.

Becoming a father will do that.

About four months ago, Molden and his wife, Danelle, welcomed baby daughter Rue into the world. Thus the Tennessee Titans defensive back enters his third NFL season as a proud papa — and surprisingly, a well-rested one.

“She actually sleeps pretty well through the night,” he said. “She’ll wake up once, and my wife kind of takes care of it during training camp.”

On the field, Molden’s view has changed, too, in that he has learned a new position — safety — in addition to his slot cornerback role. But that’s not what he means by perspective.

It’s more that he’s just grateful to be healthy and practicing after bouts with injuries, most notably a persistent groin injury, during his first two seasons. In 2022, he was sidelined for all but two games.

“Every day, I just come out here and say, ‘Whatever happens,’ ” he said. “I could fail every rep. I’d rather be out here failing than in the training room not out here with my team.”

When available, Molden has played well at times for the Titans. His increased versatility in 2023 looms critical for a secondary that’s lacking in proven depth. And you know the Titans will need that depth. I don’t say that to jinx anything. I say that because they seemingly need it every season in the secondary.

In addition to Molden, here are four others — none of whom was a routine starter in 2022 — that the Titans are relying on to step up this season:

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Andre Dillard (71) prepares to run a drill during an OTA practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

This past offseason, the Titans were dealt a dilemma. They needed a new left tackle, but they didn’t have salary-cap space for a surefire splash in free agency. Enter Dillard, a 2019 first-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles who hasn’t played up to expectations. In his four seasons in Philly, he started only nine games, and none last season.

Dillard was a necessary — i.e., less expensive — upside play for the Titans. In a salary-cap league, successful teams need an occasional gamble like this to pay off big, especially at premium positions.

Few Titans have more on their shoulders entering this season. Such a responsibility, Dillard said, is a big reason he wanted to be here.

“I wanted to get a new opportunity,” he said, “and I’m blessed to be able to have that and become more of a leader."

Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo did enough in the passing game as a fourth-round rookie in 2022 to justify the Titans’ faith in him as a clear No. 1 tight end entering this season. It’s widely assumed that he will be able to take another step in 2023. And maybe so. He is indeed a talented player and personable guy who’s embracing a growing responsibility for this team.

But there are still question marks, especially in a physical Titans offense that has been known to ask a lot of its tight ends. The Titans need Okonkwo to hold up in the run game, thus avoiding a predictable pattern of defenses being able to project pass or run based on who is on the field.

Whoever wins the kicking job

Tennessee Titans place kicker Caleb Shudak (11) smiles after kicking a field goal as they face the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

It’s not difficult to tell Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff apart. Shudak is 5-foot-7; Wolff is 6-4.

Thus far, though, that’s about the only difference I’ve been able to tell between them. Both have kicked well when asked this preseason. Wolff may have a slightly bigger leg, and Shudak may be a bit more accurate. But that’s just my read on it. They truly seem close in all categories, including a lack of experience. Second-year Shudak was hurt for much of last season, and Wolff is an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech.

Looks like the Titans are content to roll the dice on one of their young kickers, and the preseason games should go a long way toward deciding who it’ll be.

Now in his third NFL season, Rice is still looking to secure a starting spot at inside linebacker. This preseason, he’s battling with Jack Gibbens, an undrafted free agent in 2022 who worked his way back through the Titans’ practice squad after being cut after training camp.

With all respect to Gibbens (whom the Titans do like a lot), this shouldn’t be as close as it appeared to be in the first week of camp. Rice was a third-round pick out of Georgia, and when he has played for the Titans, he has been statistically productive, with 56 solo tackles in 23 games. If Rice can’t claim the job outright this preseason, there might not be additional opportunities for him with the Titans.

