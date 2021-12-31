Dad accused of assaulting ref at son's basketball game

GOBankingRates

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and it remains both the largest and the most well-known. In fact, to the general public, Bitcoin is the standard bearer for all cryptocurrency, with many assuming that how Bitcoin trades is reflective of the cryptocurrency market as a whole. In 2021, one of the many headlines surrounding Bitcoin was the news that El Salvador would be the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, perhaps paving the way for other countries to do the same.