Daboll, Heinicke react to Giants' 20-12 win over Commanders on 'SNF' in Week 15
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke react to Giants' 20-12 win over Commanders on 'SNF' in Week 15.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed a series during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury. But he was able to come back and finish the game with his ankle heavily taped. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t say specifically whether or not Tannehill will be able to play in Tennessee’s Week 15 [more]
Here are five takeaways from a disappointing Washington loss to the New York Giants.
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson (13) comes out of the locker room to warm up at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports The top player in the Rivals Transfer Tracker is headed to LSU.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 16 UCLA completed a two-game sweep of nationally ranked teams in a 63-53 win over Kentucky.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
He was once a first-round pick.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.