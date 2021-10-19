Dabo Swinney weighs in on being mentioned among LSU football coaching rumors

Dabo Swinney addressed his level interest in the LSU football job opening on Tuesday.

Swinney was asked by reporters what he thought about being mentioned in some reports as a coach that LSU should target to replace Ed Orgeron, who will finish out the season but won’t return as Tigers coach next year.

“I’m a big-time coach?” Wow,” Swinney said sarcastically. “I made a big-time list? Wow. ... This is the only Death Valley I’m concerned about right here. That’s for sure.”

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman said Swinney could get strong consideration as a candidate, evening citing a source as saying LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is “gonna make him say no.”

Fox Sports national college football writer RJ Young has Swinney on the top of his list of coaches that LSU should target. Others on the list are Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher is a former LSU assistant and just signed a contract extension with the Aggies through 2031. He addressed the LSU rumors on Monday.

“I love being here. I plan on being at A&M and fulfilling my contract,” Fisher told reporters. “... I love everything about the people here and the administration here.”

