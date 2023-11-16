Dabo Swinney on Wade Woodaz: ‘He’s what you look for’

Meeting with the media Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had nothing but great things to say about sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz.

During the meeting with the media, Swinney was asked how he feels Woodaz has done this season. Swinney is clearly happy with what he’s seen from the linebacker, stating he is a ‘baller’ who loves to play the game.

“Baller. Baller. He’s a heck of a football player, man,” Swinney said. “He’s what you look for. I mean, he loves it – loves to play, loves to practice. Got a lot of football character. Tough as they come. Multi-position guy. Great leader. Great teammate.”

Over 10 games this season, Woodaz has totaled 25 tackles (5.0 for loss) and an impressive four sacks. The sophomore linebacker has also added two interceptions, one of which was a 35-yard pick-six against Charleston Southern.

“I mean, he’s had an awesome sophomore year and a guy that’s got a lot of value,” Swinney said. “He’s scored, he’s made a bunch of plays. So, he’s a pretty good true sophomore.”

Woodaz has been impressive this season, and a strong end to this season will have Tigers’ fans excited to see what he’s capable of next season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire