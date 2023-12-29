Dabo Swinney updates Will Shipley's injury status after Clemson football's Gator Bowl win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said late Friday afternoon that he didn’t know the extent of the knee injury that Clemson junior running back Will Shipley suffered in the Tigers’ Gator Bowl victory against Kentucky.

Shipley was injured after being pushed out of bounds following a 60-yard kickoff return with six minutes remaining in the game. His return set up a 52-yard field goal by Jonathan Weitz four plays later that gave the Tigers a 30-28 lead with 4:20 left.

Clemson wound up winning the game, 38-35.

“They will do an MRI tomorrow or the next day,” Swinney said. “So we’ll wait and see. Initial reports seem to be encouraging, but you never know until you do the MRI.

“They felt like it was best-case scenario, but we’ll see what the MRI says.”

Shipley, who remains undecided on his future football plans, finished with 132 all-purpose yards. He two kickoff returns for 94 yards. He also had 11 rushes for 29 yards and two receptions for nine yards.

“That’s Will,” Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said. “He’ll shock the world when you need him to. I’m praying for him that he’s alright.”

Shipley was Clemson’s second-leading rusher last season behind roommate Phil Mafah with 827 yards and five touchdowns. He has 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career.

