Is Dabo Swinney’s transfer portal reluctance hurting Clemson football?

The transfer portal debuted in October 2018. But what's really just a database that connects players with potential new teams and vice versa has become synonymous with another change that came later: removing the rule requiring transfers to sit out a season. That came in April 2021.

The last time Clemson football won a national title was 2018. The last time it made the College Football Playoff was 2021.

The Tigers' 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday in the season opener relaunched a debate about whether they can still be considered one of the top programs in the country. One subject related to that discussion seems to come up frequently: the transfer portal. More specifically, coach Dabo Swinney's resistance to using it.

Duke beat Clemson with five starters who had transferred in either this year or just prior. But that game isn't the only sign the Tigers are being left behind. Rather, it's the continuation of a rising trend: Clemson now has lost as many games (seven) since the 2021 rule change as it had in the six seasons before it.

Clemson (0-1) should have an easy opportunity to get a win Saturday (2:15 p.m. ET, ACCN) against FCS team Charleston Southern (1-0). But the loss to Duke has the Tigers on their heels and critics wondering if their time is over.

Should Clemson be using the transfer portal more?

Swinney responded to the idea that his transfer portal philosophy hurt Clemson in its loss to Duke.

"That's ridiculous," he said Wednesday. "That has nothing to do with us getting beat by Duke on Monday night."

He's right, kind of. The transfer portal didn't cause Clemson to fumble twice in the red zone and have two field goals blocked.

But while the rest of college football has changed, the Tigers seem to have stayed the same. They added one player out of the portal last offseason: third-string quarterback Paul Tyson from Arizona State. He's one of two players Clemson has added via the portal since the 2021 rule change, along with another backup quarterback, Hunter Johnson from Northwestern. Johnson used up his final year of eligibility last season.

The only other FBS teams who added one transfer this year are Idaho and Louisiana. Three programs added none: Army, Navy and Air Force.

Swinney's justification for not using the portal has been that Clemson doesn't really need to because it doesn't lose many players to the portal. That's somewhat true — Clemson isn't losing a lot of starters. But depth players turn into starters, and the Tigers are losing some of those who are searching for more playing time — 11 players left after the 2021 season, and 12 after 2022.

The big-name players Clemson loses are getting drafted. Under the old system Swinney clings to, the Tigers would replace those stars with the former four- and five-star high school prospects they regularly recruit. But when about a dozen of those players are leaving the program every year and being replaced by incoming freshmen rather than more developed players who have played some college ball elsewhere, you run into problems.

Look at other perennial playoff contenders. This season, Alabama added five transfers. Georgia added four. Michigan got nine, and Ohio State got eight. These are teams that, like Clemson, have rosters full of highly rated recruits and are still doing more than fine in high school recruiting. But they're also replacing transfers and draftees with talented players from around the country looking to contend for national titles. Those players come in, compete with home-grown talent and get playing time while the younger players develop.

No one is asking Swinney to push dozens of players out of the program and bring in a haul of 50 transfers à la Colorado and Deion Sanders. But when you look at the handful of high-level transfers that other top programs have added each year and compare it with Clemson's two backup additions in two years, you start to see why there might be some doubt.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Is Dabo Swinney losing in the transfer portal?