Dabo Swinney ties Clemson football wins record after beating Wake Forest

CLEMSON — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney tied the program record for career wins on Saturday with the Tigers' 17-12 win over Wake Forest. It might not have happened quite how he wanted it to, but Swinney's 165th win tied Clemson legend and College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-2 ACC) seemed to regress offensively after looking much improved in recent weeks. The defense kept Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2) from capitalizing on its opportunities, including a pair of Tigers turnovers.

Clemson offense struggles vs. Wake Forest

Clemson got off to a bad start offensively. Its first three possessions were a three-and-out, a fumble on the second play and another three-and-out.

They finally put a drive together and scored early in the second quarter. Quarterback Cade Klubnik capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

After that, it was another three-and-out, a six-play drive that ended in a punt, then halftime.

The Tigers were driving to start the second half, but they stalled in the red zone. They converted on fourth-and-1 inside the 5 for a first down at the 2. Still, they couldn't get into the end zone after a 1-yard run, a false start, an incomplete pass and a scramble for no gain. They settled for a 26-yard field goal by Jonathan Weitz.

Clemson trotted out Weitz for a 51-yard attempt on its next possession, which he missed. On its next possession, it went three-and-out for the fourth time.

The Tigers breathed a sigh of relief in the fourth quarter when running back Will Shipley found the end zone for their first touchdown since the first quarter. He had 33 of Clemson's 61 yards on the drive and scored on a 1-yard run to make it 17-6.

Clemson's turnover troubles continue

Clemson has been focused on winning the turnover margin and avoiding disaster plays ever since giveaways cost the it the game in the season opener vs. Duke. It lost the margin against Wake Forest, bringing its season turnover margin to plus-1. It has lost the turnover margin in three of its six games.

The good news for Clemson: Wake Forest couldn't take advantage of its opportunities.

Clemson's first giveaway came in the first on a botched handoff between Klubnik and Shipley. Wake Forest recovered the ball at the Clemson 9-yard-line, but fortunately for the Tigers, couldn't capitalize. The Demon Deacons went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2, and quarterback Mitch Griffis threw incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Freshman Tyler Brown muffed a punt with less than two minutes left in the first half, giving Wake Forest the ball at the Clemson 31. The Demon Deacons couldn't move the ball much and had to settle for a 39-yard field goal attempt, which they missed. Clemson went to the locker room at halftime with its 7-3 lead intact.

Clemson got one back in the first half when freshman defensive back Khalil Barnes forced a fumble with a hit on Wake Forest receiver Wesley Grimes. Safety R.J. Mickens recovered the fumble, but the Tigers had to punt on the ensuing drive.

Clemson defense holds up

While the offense sputtered, the defense again kept the Tigers in the game. Wake Forest struggled to move the ball even more than Clemson did, finishing with 239 total yards to the Tigers' 311, and 3.7 yards per play Clemson's 4.7.

The Demon Deacons relied primarily on their run game early, but Clemson's defensive front held them to 102 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per rush. The Tigers had four sacks, two by linebacker Wade Woodaz, one by defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and another by defensive end T.J. Parker.

Wake Forest's lone touchdown came with less than two minutes to play, aided by a pass interference call on defensive back Shelton Lewis and a face-mask penalty on defensive end Cade Denhoff. The Demon Deacons' on-side kick attempt failed, and Clemson secured the win.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dabo Swinney ties Clemson football record with win over Wake Forest