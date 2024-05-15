Dabo Swinney on taking no transfers in 2024: ‘Every player is technically a transfer’

In college football, the transfer portal has become a huge part of the game. However, it is not for everyone, as Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program took in 0 transfers during the 2024 cycle.

Swinney is well known for not being as invested in the transfer portal as others, but the Tigers had no activity this year in the portal. While they reached out to some names, overall, nothing came from Clemson and the transfer portal. Clemson was the only team outside of the military academies to not bring in a transfer.

When asked about the reason behind it, Swinney didn’t change his stance on the portal or how the Tigers use it.

“It wasn’t really necessarily an intentional thing,” Swinney said. “There (are) a couple (of) guys we looked at, but they’ve got to love you too. Honestly, every player is technically a transfer. We just signed a whole class of guys who will transfer in from high school. We like our guys, we like our starters.”

Clemson is in an interesting place right now, and these comments will definitely cause a lot of reactions. The Tigers have seemingly been a piece or two away from returning to the college football playoff, leading to their lack of activity in the transfer portal being concerning for many.

What do you think? Is Swinney admirable to stick to what he believes, or is it time for the Tigers to get active in the transfer portal?

