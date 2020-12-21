Dabo Swinney takes massive shot at Ohio State in Coaches’ poll
The Sugar Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson on Jan. 1, 2021, already is off to a sour note, which should make the game fascinating.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney took a massive swing at Ohio State in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.
Swinney voted the Buckeyes 11th. Those are the same 6-0 Buckeyes he will be coaching against in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
“I think the games matter,” Swinney said during a conference call with reporters on Sunday. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.
“We’re going on Week 21. These guys have had no break. It’s been a grind, not just football-wise, but the mental challenge and the personal sacrifice and commitment that everybody’s had to make to be able to play and continue to play. It’s been incredible.”
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas A&M
5. Florida
6. Georgia
7. Cincinnati
8. Oklahoma
9. Iowa State
10. Coastal Carolina
11. Ohio State
12. North Carolina
13. Brigham Young
14. Indiana
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Louisiana-Lafayette
17. Oklahoma State
18. North Carolina State
19. Northwestern
20. Southern California
21. Texas
22. Iowa
23. Liberty
24. San Jose State
25. Army