How a Dabo Swinney strategy helped transform a Clemson football DB who 'had no confidence'

CLEMSON – Jeadyn Lukus is finding that life on an island isn’t so bad after all.

“Now that I’ve been put in that situation – on an island – I feel a lot more comfortable than I did last year,” Lukus said. “I’ve made a big leap in confidence from my freshman year.”

That’s good news for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, who is counting on the sophomore cornerback to play a major role in the secondary as the Tigers seek to remain relevant in the ACC championship chase following a season-opening loss at Duke.

No. 22 Clemson (1-1) plays host to FAU (1-1) on Saturday (8 p.m., ACCN) in a game that will serve as a final tune-up before a showdown against No. 3 Florida State on Sept. 23 (noon, ABC).

Swinney is anticipating improved play from Clemson’s last line of defense, including Lukus, whose negative moments outnumbered his positive ones last season.

There were plenty of ugly plays to be sure, particularly when the secondary surrendered 337 yards and six touchdown passes in a double-overtime win at Wake Forest and 251 yards and three touchdowns through the air in an Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.

Lukus gave up his share of explosive plays in those games.

“He had no confidence last year, for whatever reason,” Swinney said. “I’m not sure he really believed in himself like he needed to and as a result just wouldn’t quite cut it loose.”

That has changed, in large part thanks to re-living some of those negative plays during offseason mat drills.

“Coach Swinney plays a lot of the bad moments on the big screen,” Lukus said. “Just looking up and seeing them helps you push through when you’re tired.”

The result has been what Swinney terms “a total transformation” for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Lukus.

He’s also has undergone two surgeries – one on each shoulder – with the most recent one in the middle of spring practice.

“He wanted to get seven practices in before having the surgery,” Swinney said. “And this summer and fall he’s had a different look in his eye.

“But that’s football. That’s just the way it is. These kids, the light comes on for them at different stages.”

That stage appears to be now for Lukus, a former five-star recruit out of nearby Mauldin High School. He made the first start of his career against Duke, then had a spotlight moment in the victory against Charleston Southern, separating Buccaneers wide receiver Fred Highsmith from the ball with a jarring hit in the third quarter.

The ball popped out and into the hands of linebacker Wade Woodaz, who dashed 34 yards for a touchdown.

SIZING 'EM UP: ACC power rankings: FSU keeps top spot; Big Ten could shake up the rest of the league

“When you get those opportunities it’s fun,” Lukus said. “I didn’t even know – I thought it was just a fumble. That was definitely a great moment.”

And perhaps the first of many from Lukus this season.

“It just gives me another shot of confidence,” Lukus said. “Everything is magnified when you’re on an island. Every time you get beat, it’s on to the next play, but you don’t forget it completely.”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dabo Swinney: Clemson football coach helps Jeadyn Lukus get confidence