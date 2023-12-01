Dabo Swinney shows he’s willing to do what it takes to get Clemson back to the top

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been one of the most questioned head coaches in college football over the past couple of seasons for his seeming unwillingness to adapt or change with the times.

According to reports, Swinney let everyone during Clemson’s team meeting on Monday that they will be evaluated on whether they are doing what it takes to live up to the standards that have allowed Clemson to become one of the top programs in the country. This hinted at changes, and it is changes we have seen.

With four players entering the transfer portal and the program now parting ways with two coaches, offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, changes have come. Swinney has now let go of three staff members he was close to within two seasons after a decade of not letting any of his coaches go.

“Today, I made the difficult decision to seek new leadership for the offensive line,” Swinney said. “It is my responsibility as head coach to make difficult decisions that I believe are in the best interest of our football program and the young men that comprise it. After a few days of deep thought and evaluation, I believe this was a change we needed to make.

“I love Thomas and his entire family, and Thomas has been a great representative of Clemson University and Clemson Football in every role — as a player, as a support staff member, and as a coach. On the field, he was one of the best Tigers we’ve had, and his role as a captain and as a great leader is immortalized in concrete at Tiger Walk outside Memorial Stadium. I know God has a great plan for his future.”

For Lemaski Hall, it seems the two long-time friends came to an agreement that the Tigers needed a new coach for the defensive ends.

“Lemanski Hall and I met and had a great conversation about his future and long-term goals both personally and professionally, and after great thought and discussion, we came to a mutual decision for him to seek opportunities to advance his career elsewhere,” Swinney said.

Swinney is making serious changes for the betterment of the program. While it hurts to see some of these faces go, it is important for the program’s future that Swinney makes the moves he deems necessary.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire