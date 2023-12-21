Dabo Swinney shares an update on what he’s seen from Christopher Vizzina

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff landed a huge quarterback prospect in the 2023 class in Christopher Vizzina, though we haven’t gotten many updates about the young quarterback throughout the 2023 season.

When asked about the quarterback position and if Vizzina is pushing Klubnik, Swinney said that he hopes he is.

“I hope so. That is a perfect example of what you get out of bowl prep,” Swinney said.

“I am going to tell you what, it has been fun. We have done a couple of scrimmages, and hopefully, we will have one more. Seeing CV and Trent (Pearman), those guys are good players. CV has been awesome.”

We didn’t get to see a lot of Vizzina in 2023, as the redshirt quarterback took just nine snaps over two games this season. Without throwing a pass, knowing what you have in a guy is tough.

“I was really anxious to see him because he has not had a lot,” Swinney said. “He has done some scout team, but most of the stuff has been mental work. We got him what we could, so I was anxious to see where he was based on what I saw in August.”

“It has been a fun week or so watching him. You get reminded pretty quick on why he was such a high-level recruit. He is big. He is strong. He can run. He is accurate with the football. He is a very good player.”

Hopefully, Vizzina will get more opportunities and push starting quarterback Cade Klubnik toward improvement.

