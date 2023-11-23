Dabo Swinney shares injury updates on multiple Tigers ahead of Clemson vs. South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have one of their biggest games of the season on Saturday as they head to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks for another rivalry matchup.

Meeting with the media Wednesday after practice, Swinney shared injury updates on multiple players ahead of the matchup. Swinney confirmed that wide receiver Beaux Collins will not play Saturday after tearing his plantar fascia in last Saturday’s game against North Carolina. Antonio Williams, however, has been practicing, and there is a chance he will play against the Gamecocks.

“He’s been practicing some,” Swinney said. “He’s getting better, getting better each day.”

Following an update on Collins and Williams, Swinney was asked about the progress of offensive lineman Marcus Tate and receiver Brannon Spector.

“Both making good progress, and we’re hopeful that they’ll be ready for the bowl game,” Swinney said. “We’re kind of shooting for that.”

We will have a better idea of who will be good to go for the game later in the week. The Tigers will hopefully be close to full strength for this big matchup. Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of multiple Tigers as we approach Clemson vs. South Carolina.

