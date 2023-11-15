Dabo Swinney shares an injury update on Antonio Williams, possible return this season

Dabo Swinney met with the media for his weekly Tuesday press conference yesterday and shared an injury update on Clemson star wide receiver Antonio Williams.

According to Swinney, Williams will not return this week, but that does not count him out to return this season. Swinney believes while he won’t make it back for the matchup against North Carolina, he will possibly be back for their game against South Carolina and definitely be back for the bowl game.

“He’s progressing, so we’ll just see,” Swinney said. “If he plays, it’d be next week. I don’t see him playing this week. But he’s progressing, and for sure, I think (he’ll play in) the bowl game.”

Williams was a star his freshman season, and his return, even if it were just for a bowl game, would be huge for the Tigers.

