Dabo Swinney shares an update on the future of Will Shipley

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday and updated the status of the Tigers’ star running back Will Shipley and his future with the team.

Swinney says Shipley will play in Clemson’s Gator Bowl against Kentucky. Great news for fans: we will get to see the veteran running back at least one more time in a Clemson uniform. When it comes to his future beyond the Gator Bowl, that is still a big question.

We do not know whether Shipley will be back for the 2024 season, but Swinney said he will let Shipley update everyone on his plans. It is now a waiting game to see if the star running back will return for one more season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire