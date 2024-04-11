Dabo Swinney’s sends a message to his team as spring ball comes to an end

Over the weekend, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team had their big spring game, called the Orange and White game. It was a chance for fans to see how the players have improved and check out the new talent from the latest group of recruits.

Lots of fans showed up at the Clemson Memorial Stadium, making it feel like a real game day. The game didn’t disappoint anyone, with some great plays and unexpected moments. Overall, it was a fun event for everyone involved, with lots to talk about afterward. That included messages from Dabo Swinney, who had some things to share with his team following the game.

“You can win some games, but you can’t win at the highest level without being an elite team,” Swinney said following Clemson’s Spring Game last Saturday. “When I talk about team, I am talking about selflessness, I am talking about servant leadership, I am talking about caring about each other, knowing each other, that type of stuff. You need to be together. That is a big part about what this summer is about.”

A lot of spring football is getting better, but it is also becoming a team. Swinney knows that chemistry is important.

“It is really being together as a team. That is how you win. That’s how we win at Clemson,” Swinney said. “You have to get stronger together and the leadership and chemistry that comes with that. It is not just seniors. You can be a freshman.”

There’s no doubt that Swinney is right here. He’s built national championship winning teams off of these things.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire