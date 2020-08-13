Dabo Swinney says the national title’s value ‘doesn’t change’ without the Big Ten, Pac-12
If the ACC, SEC and Big 12 carry on with college football this fall without the rest of the Power 5 conferences. the value of this season’s national championship won’t be undermined because “whoever wins it is gonna have to earn it,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday that they postponed fall football because of health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. But the remaining major college football conferences are moving forward.