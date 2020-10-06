Dabo Swinney says Houston Texans job is not something 'that I want to even have to think about'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has no interest in thinking about the now-vacant Houston Texans head coaching position.

The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday after the team fell to 0-4 on Sunday. Since Swinney coached Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson at Clemson, his name was immediately floated after O’Brien’s firing. On Tuesday, Swinney had no desire to discuss that opening.

“I have not heard from Deshaun and that is not even anything that I want to even have to think about,” Swinney said when asked by a reporter if he had talked to Watson since O’Brien’s firing. “That’s — you would be the one to ask that question, of all the questions. You want to ask anything about Miami?”

You can see the video of Swinney’s response here at the 30:10 mark. It wasn’t as confrontational as his comments may seem in print.

No. 1 Clemson takes on No. 7 Miami in the game of the week on Saturday.

Swinney’s connection to Watson made him an easy person to name when throwing out candidates for the Houston job. As did the fact that Houston hired O’Brien from the college coaching ranks. O’Brien was Penn State’s coach for two seasons before he took the Houston job.

O’Brien had previously served as an assistant in the NFL before he was at Penn State. Swinney has no NFL coaching experience and has shown no previous interest in heading to the NFL.

He’s also the highest-paid coach in college football after signing a 10-year, $93 million deal in the spring of 2019 following Clemson’s most recent national title. While there are recruiting demands in college that the NFL doesn’t have, the NFL can be a much faster-paced league than the college football ranks. Would Swinney want to leave that lucrative contract behind and try his hand at the NFL? So far, there’s been no indication that he would.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signed a 10-year contract in the spring of 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) More

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: