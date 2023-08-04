What Dabo Swinney said about conference realignment, Clemson's ACC TV money and an eventual super league

CLEMSON — Conference realignment buzz abounds in college football, but Clemson has been mostly silent in the most recent chaos. While Florida State held a board of trustees meeting this week in which university administrators expressed concern that remaining in the ACC was untenable, Clemson's higher-ups haven't reacted publicly since the conference's spring meetings in May.

Friday brought news that Oregon and Washington would join the Big Ten, making the future of the Pac-12 uncertain. What the ramifications of the teams' departure will have on other conferences, including the ACC, remains to be seen.

From where Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sits, it's all out of his control. He spoke Friday before Clemson's first preseason practice about the recent conference moves.

"It's just the next domino to where it's all going," he said. "I don't know if it's going to be this year, midseason, next year or three years from now, eventually we're going to have a — I don't know what the number is, it'd be 40, 50, 54 teams (in a league), something like that — and it's going to be a 14- or 16-team playoff type of deal . . . That's where it's going to go eventually. Just seems to be the steps going there."

Florida State and Clemson have pointed to issues about the money distributed to schools through the ACC's TV contract. Both the Big Ten and SEC have bigger deals, allowing them to pay out more money to their member schools. The gap between the annual distribution per school in the ACC and in the Big Ten and SEC is estimated to be about $30 million to $40 million.

But leaving for one of those bigger leagues for more money isn't simple. Thanks to the ACC's grant of rights agreement, which runs through 2036, the conference will own the media rights to its members even if they pay an exit fee and join another conference.

Swinney acknowledged the importance of conference affiliations to TV contracts, and the importance of those deals to revenue and running a top-tier football program. But at the same time, he said he isn't particularly concerned with where Clemson is right now.

"There's never been a year that I've been here that there hasn't been this gap (between the ACC and other conferences)," Swinney said. "We may not have the big market, but just check the TV ratings when the Tigers play.

"When we played LSU in 2012, guess what? We didn't have the same TV contract, we definitely didn't have the same athletic budget, but we had the same amount of five-stars and four-stars . . . We're 3-1 against Ohio State. We will never have an equal alumni base to Ohio State, one of the greatest programs in the country. We certainly don't have the same budget. But we've been able to compete. We always have."

