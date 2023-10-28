Dabo Swinney said Clemson football's season is 'bizarre' after loss to NC State. Sure is.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson football is 4-4. It's the first time in 13 years you can say that.

Not since 2010 have the Tigers (2-4 ACC) been .500 with four games remaining in the regular season. That year, Clemson finished 6-7 with a loss in the Meineke Car Care Bowl. After Saturday's 24-17 loss at NC State (5-3, 2-2), even a bowl game is in jeopardy for the 2023 Tigers.

Two of Clemson's final four games are against ranked opponents: No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 16 North Carolina. The Tigers almost certainly won't be favored in either game, and while Clemson will have home-field advantage in both, it's hard to imagine this team pulling an upset given how it has looked of late.

The Tigers keep finding ways to lose winnable games. They fell to an NC State team with one ACC win and, last week, a Miami team that entered with none. Clemson has now lost three games in which they outgained the opponent: The defense held NC State to 202 yards while the offense put up 364.

Clemson has also had at least two turnovers in each of its past three games. On Saturday, its two giveaways were interceptions by quarterback Cade Klubnik, bringing his season total to five. Coach Dabo Swinney has called turnovers "the greatest equalizer in football," and they've certainly brought Clemson down from its previous heights.

"I don't understand why some of the things have happened the way they've happened," Swinney said after the game. "It's just been been bizarre. Bizarre is probably the best word I can say."

Against teams like Notre Dame, which will come into Clemson next week fresh off back-to-back wins, and UNC, the Tigers can't afford to keep getting in their own way in "bizarre" fashion. But what have we seen recently to indicate that they'll do any different? Even their last win, a 17-12 victory over Wake Forest in early October, was unconvincing.

For the sake of argument, let's say Clemson can't get any upsets and loses to both Notre Dame and North Carolina. That leaves Georgia Tech and South Carolina as Clemson's remaining opponents, and it would have to beat them both to make a bowl game.

The Yellow Jackets entered this week with a 2-2 conference record, having beaten Wake Forest and Miami but lost to Boston College and Louisville. A non-conference loss to Bowling Green is also a stain on their season. They're a team that, in most years, Clemson would expect to beat. Now, who knows?

As for the 2-6 Gamecocks, Clemson simply can't lose to them to finish the season. Not after a rivalry loss last season cost the Tigers a potential College Football Playoff berth. But if all is chalk and Clemson loses to its ranked opponents and beats a middling Georgia Tech, it could be playing South Carolina on the road with bowl eligibility on the line. They haven't missed a bowl since 2004, and they've never missed one under Swinney.

That's a far cry from where the Tigers thought they'd be before the season, when they spoke openly about a playoff appearance. Perhaps wide receiver Troy Stellato said it best after Saturday's loss.

"We're Clemson at the end of the day, and we have no business being 4-4," Stellato said. "It's not OK. It's not our standard. ... We believe we should win every game."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dabo Swinney said Clemson football's season is 'bizarre' and he's right