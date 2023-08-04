Dabo Swinney responds to questions about conference realignment as fall camp begins

Conference realignment has been a significant topic of discussion in the college football world, with reports releasing that Oregon and Washington will be departing from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Friday as the first practice of fall camp kicked off and was asked about conference realignment. Swinney had this to say about the topic, with the Tigers being a team frequently discussed in rumors of joining the SEC.

“It’s a lot going on, man, for sure. Obviously the administrators, they got a lot happening out there,” Swinney said. “My job is to get the team ready to play. That’s my job. I don’t get caught up in all that stuff. Honestly it’s just the next domino to where it’s all going. It is what it is.”

“There’s obviously a lot of narratives and things like that,” the Tigers’ head coach added. “Obviously a lot of conversation about our league and TV contracts and things like that. Just wait till next week, something’s going to be different, right. That’s kind of where college football is right now. But at the end of the day, we spend a lot of time focusing on what we don’t have. But I focus on what we do have. I think we get 85 scholarships, and as long as we get those 85 scholarships, we’re going to be awesome here at Clemson.”

Since USC and UCLA announced they would be joining the Big Ten in June 2022, Clemson rumors have swirled left and right. Recently, ESPN analyst and SEC expert Paul Finebaum said Clemson and Florida State are the perfect teams to join the conference.

No one knows what will happen next, but things are changing.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire