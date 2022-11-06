Dabo Swinney reacts as former Clemson assistant Jeff Scott fired as head coach of USF

South Florida has fired head coach and former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, the school announced Sunday afternoon.

Scott, whose USF team lost 54-28 at Temple on Saturday, finished 4-26 in three seasons with the Bulls and just 1-26 against FBS opponents.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he heard about Scott’s firing “literally 30 seconds” before starting his regularly scheduled Sunday night teleconference with reporters.

“I’ll definitely reach out to Jeff and just know he gave it everything he could down there and it just didn’t apparently work out,” Swinney said. “But he’s a great coach and a great person. He’s got a great family and he’s somebody I love dearly. I know he’ll grow from it.”

USF, which competes in the American Athletic Conference, hired Scott in December 2019 after he rose to prominence as one of the nation’s top offensive coordinators with Clemson.

South Florida was 1-8 this year under Scott, who’d received a contract extension earlier this season.

Scott had previously worked as Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator since 2015 and on his alma mater’s staff since 2008.

Scott helped lead the Tigers to five straight College Football Playoff appearances, four national championship game appearances and two national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Scott was the former Clemson coordinator from coach Dabo Swinney’s staff to leave for a head coaching job, joining Chad Morris (SMU), Tony Elliott (Virginia) and Brent Venables (Oklahoma).

Morris, like Scott, was fired from his second head coaching job at Arkansas in 2019.