Dabo Swinney reacts: What Clemson coach said after loss to NC State

Alexis Cubit
·2 min read
In this article:
The Clemson football team is 2-2 overall (1-1 ACC) and has two two regular season losses for the first time since 2014. Here’s a first look at what coach Dabo Swinney said about Saturday’s 27-21 double overtime loss to North Carolina State:

Swinney congratulated NC State on the win and said the Tigers have a hurting locker room.

“We just got worn out.”

“We’re not very good right now. That’s why we’re 2-2. It’s my job to get us better.”

“You’ve got to own it. That’s where we are right now. We’ve still got eight games on our schedule.”

Swinney said 2010 was the last time the Tigers have struggled this much offensively. “We’ve been an offense that’s been really, really good for a long, long time but the criticism is warranted. ... That comes with the territory because the expectation and standard at Clemson, we’re not meeting it.”

“My job is to teach and grow this group up.”

