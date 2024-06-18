Dabo Swinney ranks as a Top 3 head coach in college football heading into 2024

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the Clemson football program over the past few seasons, with many of those questions revolving around Dabo Swinney, the way he’s handled building the team, and his lack of use in the transfer portal.

These questions have had people doubt how good of a coach Dabo Swinney is, but it’s gotten a bit ridiculous. Some have gone as far as dropping Swinney out of there Top 5 head coaches in the game, which is absurd. One of those who hasn’t had Swinney drop is Sports Grid, who recently named Swinney the No. 3 head coach in college football.

Dabo Swinney had taken Clemson to the next level and made it one of the top programs in the country. He won two national titles and took the Tigers to four CFP final games and seven CFP appearances. However, his stock diminished as he refused to bring in players from the Transfer Portal. Still, the Tigers’ “down” seasons have been 10-3 and 9-4.

Swinney, even with the “down” years they mention, has a resume that speaks for itself.

He has a 170-43 record as a head coach, two National Championships wins, both coming against Nick Saban and Alabama, along with his eight ACC Championships. Swinney is a force in college football. That, along with the fact that he recruits with the best of them, makes it tough to argue against this ranking.

If Clemson bounces back in 2024, it will be that much better.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire