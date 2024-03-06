Dabo Swinney ranks Top 2 in the Athletic’s Top 25 college football coaches

For over a decade, Dabo Swinney has been one of the top head coaches in college football.

Year after year, Swinney proves why he is the highest-paid coach in the game right now. While the past few seasons haven’t been up to the typical standards of the Tigers’ program, Swinney and Clemson are still in an excellent spot, with a lot of room to improve.

Since the Tigers have had their down years, coaching rankings have seen Swinney drop, depending on where you look. We’ve seen Swinney move up a spot in one of these rankings for the first time in a while.

In Bruce Feldman’s recent article from the Athletic ranking the Top 25 coaches in college football ($$$), Swinney moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2.

He’s not just here because he has two national titles. Swinney is 170-43 with six top-four finishes since 2015. The program has backslid some amid the rise of the transfer portal era, where his resistance to change has cost the Tigers. Clemson is 30-10 over the past three years, which obviously isn’t bad, but things feel a little stale there.

Considering Swinney’s excellent resume with two National Championships wins, both coming against Nick Saban and Alabama, along with his eight ACC Championships, it’s no surprise that Swinney remains ranked this high. Even with down years, we know what Swinney is capable of.

It is nice to see the future Hall of Fame head coach get some of the respect he deserves.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire