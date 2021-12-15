Dabo Swinney: 'If people don't believe in me after 13 years... they ain't never going to believe in me'

CLEMSON, S.C. – Faced with the monumental task of replacing his top two assistants, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said he took about one minute.

And that's for both.

He never even thought about interviewing anybody.

“Sometimes it’s easy,” Swinney said. “Thirty seconds. It would be hard for me to interview somebody in 30 seconds. That’s how long it took to make a decision.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is now the coach at Oklahoma. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is now the coach at Virginia.

For those positions, two of the best in the country for a program that had been to six consecutive College Football Playoffs with two national championships before this season, candidates would’ve lined up around Memorial Stadium. But the ones who skipped the line were already in the building.

From outside, it was more than surprising.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks with the media on Tuesday.

Swinney gave the offensive coordinator job to Brandon Streeter, who has never called a play in seven years at Clemson. Swinney gave the defensive coordinator job to Wes Goodwin, who has never even been a position coach and was listed on the support staff roster – last, in fact – among 13 people who served in player development and as analysts. Goodwin’s co-coordinator, although he won’t be calling plays, is Mickey Conn, a 16-year high school coach who was brought on staff and eventually promoted to leading the safeties in 2017, special teams this season.

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn talks before the game against Boston College on Oct. 2.

Relax, Clemson fans, Swinney insisted Tuesday, the first time he met with the media since the chaos began two weeks ago.

“Trust me,” he said. “We’re going to be just fine.”

“... There is nobody that has more at stake than Coach Swinney. It’s my livelihood. This is what I do for a living. If people don’t believe in me after 13 years of what they’ve experienced at Clemson, they ain’t never going to believe in me.”

This is not really anything new for Swinney. In 2010, he hired as offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who had been in the Texas high school ranks since 1994 and in the college ranks with Tulsa for one season.

“When I hired Chad, there were not a lot of people happy,” Swinney said. “I’d lost my mind. He’s a high school coach, in college for seven months. Then when he was leaving, well, we’d never get a first down again. I remember that very well.”

Morris was hired as coach at SMU in 2015, right before a bowl game in Orlando, same stadium as this season, in fact, and Elliott was promoted to offensive coordinator. Elliott led the Tigers to a 40-6 win against Oklahoma in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

“Very similar,” Swinney said. “He’d never called a play in his life.”

Clemson, in what is considered a disappointment, didn’t win the ACC championship and missed out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in seven years. But the Tigers still have a chance to win 10 games for the 11th consecutive season under Swinney. The Tigers (9-3) will face Iowa State (7-5) in the Dec. 29 (5:45 p.m. ET) Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Swinney was a wide receivers coach for Clemson in 2008 when he was named interim coach following the dismissal of Tommy Bowden.

“I wasn’t a real popular hire,” Swinney said.

Since then, Swinney has made it a point to hire from within, go against the grain, give somebody unknown but deserving with potential a real chance.

“I’m going to hire the best person,” Swinney said. “I’m not going to do what other people want me to do. I’m going to hire who’s best for this team, for this university and for me.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dabo Swinney asks Clemson fans to trust him on coordinator promotions