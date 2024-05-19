Dabo Swinney is one of the top coaches ‘facing pressure’ in 2024

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have had down years since the departure of Trevor Lawrence for the NFL, but a Tigers’ down year is a top-tier year for most programs around the country.

Even if these down years are still years some programs hope to have once in a decade, expectations have become sky-high for Clemson with Swinney at the helm. While it may not be fair for some, this is the reality when you are as successful of a coach as Swinney is.

CBS Sports recently released an article naming the Top 25 coaches facing pressure in 2024, including Swinney.

Clemson’s recent slide has been something to behold. The Tigers went from six straight ACC titles to just one in the past three years and the former playoff mainstay hasn’t sniffed a CFP spot in three seasons. In 2023 Clemson hit a new low when it lost four games for the first time since 2011 and posted its worst ACC finish since 2010, falling behind the likes of Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and NC State in the final standings. Whether it’s Swinney’s steadfast anti-transfer portal stance (though that seems to be softening a bit) or something else, Clemson hasn’t adapted well to the modern era amid college football’s myriad of recent changes. That being said, the ACC is wide open this year, and the expanded playoff offers the Tigers an open path back to the sport’s highest level. On paper, Clemson’s a competitor. It’s up to Swinney to stop the bleeding.

Usually, I read these things and think that people are being overly critical of Swinney and the program. This analysis feels spot on though.

It truly is up to Swinney to stop the bleeding and at some point, adjustments need to be made for it to happen. The 2024 season is a huge opportunity for the Tigers to get back on track.

