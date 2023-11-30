Dabo Swinney needs significant changes to make Clemson football a power again. Firings are good first step

Sometimes change is good.

Yes, even for Dabo Swinney.

Clemson’s football coach has exhibited extreme loyalty to his longtime assistants during his 15 full seasons at the helm, but that is no longer the case.

That could be a good thing, because sometimes decisions are made – or more often not made – based on loyalty to one’s friends and associates.

Swinney apparently has been around the block long enough now not to be influenced by such.

He fired offensive coordinator and former Tigers quarterback Brandon Streeter last year, then announced Thursday that offensive line coach Thomas Austin, a former All-ACC player at Clemson, and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall will no longer be part of the coaching staff.

This represents a distinct departure from Swinney's previous leanings and represents his first firing of a non-coordinator since parting ways with running backs coach Andre Powell in 2011.

In a statement, Swinney fired Austin in order to “seek new leadership for the offensive line.”

Swinney parted ways with Hall – a former teammate of Swinney’s at Alabama – in what was described as a “mutual decision for him to seek opportunities to advance his career elsewhere.”

Truth be told, assistant coaches are prepared for such, at least at Clemson’s level. They’re compensated well, to be sure, but they’re also well aware that the head coach's hammer could drop at any moment.

Such is life as an assistant coach in big-time college football. The playing field is as transient and harsh as they come.

In most instances, assistant coaches are only as good as the players they recruit, and the Tigers’ offensive line hasn’t exactly proven to be a team strength of late. And since the effectiveness of an offensive line ultimately dictates the efficiency of an offense, it can prove to be either a point of pride or a point of contention.

The latter has prevailed for the past few seasons, and in the end that was Austin’s undoing. It also didn't help that the Tigers ranked 73rd in the country in pass block grade and 95th in run block grade according to Pro Football Focus.

We all sensed that some changes would be coming, particularly on the heels of an 8-4 season and third consecutive year of missing the College Football Playoff, and Swinney’s latest moves are evidence that he has changed his ways, at least a little.

Considering the recent trajectory of his program, it makes perfect sense not to stand pat.

