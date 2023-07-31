Dabo Swinney on what makes Cade Klubnik special heading into 2023

The Clemson football program heads into the 2023 season with a new starting quarterback under center and the potential to put together a playoff run.

As Cade Klubnik heads into his sophomore season and first full season as the Clemson starting quarterback, some have doubts about the former No.1 quarterback in the 2022 class. Someone who isn’t doubting the star quarterback is Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney.

During this week’s ACC Football Kickoff, Swinney was asked what makes Cade Klubnik a special player. Swinney had nothing but great things to say about his quarterback.

“Well, he is a winner, first of all,” Swinney said “The kid has won his entire life. When you have somebody that’s consistently won for a long, long time, there are certain characteristics that drive that, and he embodies all those characteristics. He is an unbelievable competitor. He loves to prepare. He is passionate about it. He is a leader. He has a great football IQ, and he has an amazing skill set.”

The most significant change Swinney has seen from his quarterback comes from his physical build. Klubnik’s build has grown since joining the Tigers.

“And then everything he has done at Clemson, he came in here a little behind physically, honestly, but he is in a really good spot. He is about probably by the time we get to weigh-in next week, he is probably 25 pounds heavier than when he showed up,” said Swinney.

Klubnik has only one game of experience as a starter but performed highly when taking over for DJ Uiagalelei when replacing the former starting quarterback in the ACC Championship. Though his first start in the 2022 Orange Bowl didn’t go well, it was a learning experience.

“This time last year he didn’t know what he didn’t know, and now he knows what he didn’t know. That’s the great thing. There’s no greater teacher than experience. There’s no greater teacher than a little bit disappointment along the way too. So he had has had a lot of success. He’s had a little bit of disappointment. He has a year under his belt. He understands what we got to do to prepare week in and week out. He’s built for it,” said Swinney.

We expect a big season from Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense.

