Dabo Swinney: ‘I love my guys, I love where I’m at, and I love who I’m with’

Clemson fans can breathe easy as Dabo Swinney remains with the program and Kalen DeBoer takes over as the new Alabama Crimson Tide head coach.

This Friday, the Clemson football program released a video via social media showing head coach Dabo Swinney speaking to the Tigers’ newest members and their families on move-in day.

“I am starting my 22nd season at Clemson, so I’ve been here y’all’s whole life. I’ve been here waiting on y’all,” Swinney said. “And I want y’all to know – and I mean this – I am going to lead your son just like I’ve led my sons. I am going to lead and challenge and love your son no different than his last name Swinney, and I mean that.

This group right here, you guys could have gone anywhere all throughout the country. And the fact that y’all chose to come be a part of this program means a lot to me, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed here. Because I love my guys, I love where I’m at, and I love who I’m with.”

Checkout the video below.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire