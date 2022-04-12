Dabo Swinney & Jimbo Fisher sound off, a war between states, Arch Manning to UVA?

  Dabo Swinney
    Dabo Swinney
    American college football coach
  Jimbo Fisher
    Jimbo Fisher
    American football player and coach
  Arch Manning
    American football player
  Colin Kaepernick
    Colin Kaepernick
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde begin the podcast with a tribute to Dwayne Haskins, who tragically passed away at the age of 24 in Florida last weekend.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher both sounded off on the transfer portal... from very different perspectives this week. What is the right way to go about the new landscape in college sports?

The guys also break down Arch Manning's surprise trip to UVA, Jim Harbaugh inviting Colin Kaepernick to the UM spring game, and a debate about good old-fashioned hate between two neighboring states.

