Dabo Swinney hires Chris Rumph as Clemson football defensive ends coach

Clemson football has its new defensive ends coach and he's a familiar name. Coach Dabo Swinney has hired Chris Rumph to replace Lemanski Hall, who was let go last week.

Rumph, 51, was most recently defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings but took a personal leave of absence from the team in October.

Clemson signed Rumph to a three-year deal that was approved Monday by the Clemson Board of Trustees' Compensation Committee. He'll be paid $950,000 in 2024-25, $1 million in 2025-26 and $1.1 million in 2026-27.

Rumph spent 2006-10 with Clemson as defensive ends coach before leaving to coach defensive line at Alabama. He also made stops at Texas, Florida and Tennessee before jumping to the NFL. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before landing with the Vikings, where he started in 2022.

A native of St. Matthews, Rumph played at Calhoun County High School before moving on to the University of South Carolina, where he played linebacker under coaches Sparky Woods and Brad Scott in the late 1990s.

One of his two sons, Chris Rumph II, played at Duke and is now a linebacker with the San Diego Chargers.

“For me, this is coming home,” Rumph said in a school release. “Clemson is a great fit for me and my family in terms of the town and the quality of the people. The passion of the fan base is second-to-none. … Clemson is a program that has won consistently and won at the highest levels under Coach Swinney. I am excited to do my part to return the program where it aspires to be and once again have Clemson in the College Football Playoff and competing for national championships year in and year out.“

In Rumph’s first stint at Clemson, he worked with defensive end Gaines Adams, who became the second unanimous All-American in program history and the No. 4 overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft. He later worked with Da'Quan Bowers, who led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss and is now a member of Clemson's support staff.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney hires Chris Rumph as assistant