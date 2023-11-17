Dabo Swinney has high praise for UNC QB Drake Maye

The North Carolina Tar Heels look to continue their winning ways as they head to South Carolina on Saturday to face off against Clemson. While the Tigers have struggled at times this year, they are playing really well at home and have had UNC’s number over the years.

But as the two teams get set for a battle, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some high praise from a player who will be a big key in this game — UNC quarterback Drake Maye.

Swinney was asked about Maye and how Clemson can contain him and the offense. Here is what Swinney had to say about Maye:

“They’ve got a lot of great players, but he’s one of them guys who makes the coaches better, he makes the fans better, he makes the popcorn taste better,” Swinney said of Maye via Greenville News. “Everything’s better when you’ve got a dude like that under center.”

Maye has put together another fantastic season for the Tar Heels and is a big reason why they are 8-2 on the year.

However, Swinney’s defense was able to slow down the Tar Heels’ offense including Maye in the ACC Championship Game a year ago. If UNC wants any chance to win this game on Saturday, they need Maye to play at an even higher level.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire