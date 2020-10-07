Before the Texans drafted Deshaun Watson, his college coach, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, said Watson’s potential for greatness was akin to Michael Jordan. So would Swinney want to coach Watson again, in the NFL?

That question has been raised this week after the Texans fired Bill O’Brien. But when Swinney was asked about it, he grew exasperated with the reporter and said his only focus is on Saturday’s big Clemson-Miami game.

“I have not heard from Deshaun and that is not even anything that I want to even have to think about,” Swinney said, via the Houston Chronicle. “You would be the one to ask that question out of all the questions. You don’t want to ask anything about Miami? Next question.”

Swinney’s connection to the Texans doesn’t end with Watson. Swinney is also reportedly close to Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, who is expected to play a major role in the hiring of the Texans’ next head coach.

Whether Swinney could be pried away from Clemson remains to be seen. He makes $9.3 million a year, so the Texans would have to offer him a lot of money, and he might not want to go to the NFL and coach a rebuilding team when his recruiting prowess at Clemson guarantees that he’s going to win a lot more games than he loses at the college level. But whether Swinney wants to talk about it or not, his name will continue to come up in the Texans’ coaching search.

Dabo Swinney: I haven’t talked to Deshaun Watson, not thinking about Texans job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk