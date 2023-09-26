Dabo Swinney gives an injury update on wide receiver Antonio Williams

During Clemson’s 31-24 loss to Florida State on Saturday, the Tigers were without their top wide receiver, Antonio Williams, who has been dealing with an ankle injury.

During Swinney’s weekly press conference on Tuesday, the head coach shared an update on Williams’ status, and many of you will not be surprised by what the head coach had to say. Like Nate Wiggins, Williams has been listed as “day-to-day” by coach Swinney.

Williams has recorded 15 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season. He is an important piece of this offense, but the Tigers wide receivers did a solid job on Saturday with him missing.

Right now, Williams’ status for Saturday’s matchup against Syracuse is in the air.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire