Dabo Swinney gives injury updates on Antonio Williams, Nate Wiggins for Clemson-Miami game

Clemson football had Saturday off in Week 7, and coach Dabo Swinney believes it did wonders for the team's health. He said Tuesday the Tigers (4-2, 2-2 ACC) will enter their Week 8 game at Miami "mentally and physically probably in as good spot as (they've) been since the beginning of the season."

Swinney indicated that he expected to have "everyone available" against the Hurricanes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ACCN). That means three starters who have missed time — wide receiver Antonio Williams and cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones — should all be able to play against Miami (4-2, 0-2).

Williams has missed three games with an ankle injury. The sophomore slot receiver led Clemson as a freshman last season with 604 yards on 56 receptions. In his three games in 2023, he has 145 yards on 15 receptions. Freshman receiver Tyler Brown had been starting in the slot, and he is Clemson's second-leading receiver entering Week 8.

Wiggins missed two games with a knee injury he suffered late in the game against Florida State. The junior has been one of Clemson's top defensive backs and has the highest coverage grade on the team per Pro Football Focus.

Jones was a last-minute scratch from Clemson's game against Wake Forest after suffering severe headaches on his way to the stadium. Swinney said Jones underwent several tests, but everything "checked out" for the fifth-year corner.

MORE CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo Swinney sounds off on criticism of Clemson football: '98.5% of our fans are amazing'

Also notable is the progress of kicker Robert Gunn III. Swinney said after the Wake Forest game that Gunn had been dealing with a quad issue and wasn't kicking at all in practice, just showing up to kick off on Saturdays while Jonathan Weitz took over field goal duties. On Tuesday, Swinney said Gunn was back to trying field goals in practice.

"Good to see him back out there," Swinney said. "Hopefully that'll be able to create a little competition (at kicker) and a little more confidence moving forward."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Antonio Williams injury update for Clemson football vs Miami