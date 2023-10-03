Dabo Swinney gives an injury update on Nate Wiggins and Antonio Williams

Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of two key starters during his weekly Tuesday press conference, with some good signals coming from the Clemson head coach.

Shocker, Swinney said star cornerback Nate Wiggins (knee) and star wide receiver Antonio Williams (ankle) both remain labeled day-to-day. According to Swinney, both look good right now, but today is when they’ll really know more about their status.

“It was good. They looked pretty good last night,” Swinney said Tuesday in regard to Monday’s workout. “So, today will be a big day (for them from an availability standpoint) because we’ll load them up a little bit more today with some pads and kind of see how it goes. But I thought they both moved around pretty good last night. So, we’re hopeful, but nothing definite right now.”

Both may be able to suit up for Clemson’s Week 6 matchup with Wake Forest, but we won’t know until later this week.

