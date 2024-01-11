Dabo Swinney falls in 247Sports top 25 coaches after the 2023 season

The Clemson football program has enjoyed its best years under head coach Dabo Swinney.

He is one of the best head coaches in college football, with a resume that speaks for itself. Even if you weren’t looking at his two National Championships and eight ACC Championships, it’s clear that he’s one of the top guys in the country. There’s a reason he’s one of the front runners to be the new Alabama head coach with Nick Saban retiring.

In 247Sports latest coach rankings after Saban retired, Swinney actually dropped a spot from No. 4 to No.5.

The only program ranked inside the top 25 in recruiting without a transfer portal commit this cycle, Clemson continues to take the developmental approach when it comes to roster building. It’s not that Dabo Swinney hasn’t tried to land a transfer, but the portal has not been a recruiting priority at a school that just saw its string of double-digit win seasons end at 12 in 2023. The Tigers were 4-4 at one point this season before winning five straight to finish inside the top 25. Still, many question Swinney’s ability to stay within striking range of the College Football Playoff since his last appearance in 2019. Swinney, whose won two national championships at Clemson, is one of only five active coaches with a ring.

To be completely honest, this is a fair ranking for Swinney, considering the Tigers’ situation. I wouldn’t rank Brian Kelly ahead of him; I think that’s a little ridiculous, but I don’t mind seeing DeBoer get some credit for what he’s been able to do.

If the Tigers turn it back around in 2024, Swinney will move back up.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire