Dabo Swinney discusses Vols’ offense ahead of Orange Bowl

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with media Sunday and discussed Tennessee’s offense under Josh Heupel.

“I got to see them several times this year,” Swinney said of Tennessee. “I mean, they’re unbelievable. I haven’t, obviously, got to really breaking them down, game planning, but I would imagine they got to lead the country in scoring or offense. I can’t imagine they don’t. As explosive of an offense as I’ve seen in a long, long time. Unbelievable tempo, incredibly fast, receivers making plays, this is a team that you can tell just has fun playing. You can tell that they’re very connected.

“Coach Heupel and his staff, they’ve done an unbelievable job of building this culture and really putting it together right out of the gate. It’s not easy to do. I know they missed some plays against South Carolina, and South Carolina hit some amazing plays, but they bounced right back the very next week, got back on track, shut out Vanderbilt, scored a million points and a bunch of yards. They’ll be a handful, for sure. I’m glad we don’t play them this week. Hopefully we can find a way to make them punt a couple times because they don’t punt very often.”

