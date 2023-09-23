Dabo Swinney 'disappointed' in Clemson football's first-half defense vs. Florida State

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney wasn't happy with Clemson football's defense in the first half against Florida State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 23 Tigers led the No. 3 Seminoles 17-14 at halftime. Florida State had scored with less than a minute left to make it a 3-point game after a five-play, 75-yard drive that took less than two minutes.

In Swinney's on-field interview with ABC's Molly McGrath at halftime, he expressed displeasure with the Tigers' defense as called by coordinator Wes Goodwin.

"We probably need to get out of a three-man rush in the two-minute right there to start with," he said. "Really disappointed in that. (FSU quarterback Jordan Travis) is too good to let him hold the ball, and he's got guys that can run around and get open if you give him enough time. So that's probably the worst thing we've done the whole half was our two-minute drive right there. Really disappointed."

Clemson is trying to win its eighth straight game over Florida State. The Seminoles haven't beaten the Tigers since 2014, and they haven't won at Memorial Stadium since 2013.

