Dabo Swinney is college football’s highest-paid head coach after Nick Saban retired

There’s no denying that Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in college football and approaching the status of one of the best of all time if he continues to have this Clemson football program amongst the elite.

Love him or hate him; you can acknowledge greatness either way. Just look at Swinney’s resume… with two National Championships wins, both coming against Nick Saban and Alabama, along with his eight ACC Championships. There’s simply no denying that Swinney has done remarkable things with this program and has earned every penny he’s made.

With Saban retiring, Swinney is now college football’s highest-paid coach heading into the 2024 season.

College football’s new highest-paid coach after Nick Saban decided to retire, Swinney agreed to a 10-year contract extension in September 2022 that keeps him at Clemson through the 2031 season. His buyout is set at $7.5 million, one of the highest among Alabama’s rumored candidates last monthbefore the Crimson Tide landed DeBoer. He has posted 12 double-digit win seasons during his tenure at Clemson and has won two national championships over four trips to the College Football Playoff.

The Clemson football program may not be where fans want right now, but there’s no better coach for the Tigers than Dabo Swinney. It’s a lot of money, but two national championship wins will earn you a contract like this.

