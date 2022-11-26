Dabo Swinney and Clemson knocked out of College Football Playoff by South Carolina

The really big story for USC fans on Saturday afternoon was C.J. Stroud failing to make a big Heisman Trophy statement against Michigan, which opens the door for Caleb Williams to take control of the Heisman race later in the evening against Notre Dame. However, one other really big event took place on Saturday which is of interest to USC fans.

USC beat Clemson.

No, that’s “the other USC,” not the real one. Yet, the University of South Carolina football team certainly helped out the University of Southern California.

Gamecocks 31, Clemson 30. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers suffered a shocking, out-of-nowhere home-field loss. The result is especially surprising when you realize that Clemson led 30-21 late in the third quarter. It’s not as though South Carolina dominated. It came from behind.

Clemson Wire has some analysis of this game. We have some of our own thoughts, too:

LINCOLN RILEY'S FORMER QB HELPS USC

Last year, Spencer Rattler watched Caleb Williams play for Oklahoma. Rattler was displaced from the starting quarterback position and became the backup to Williams for the Sooners before transferring to South Carolina.

What a plot twist.

RATTLER TRANSFORMATION

Through 10 games in 2022, Rattler had been a disappointment. South Carolina got drubbed by Florida and, in keeping with the flow of the season, could not throw the ball consistently, especially down the field.

The last two weeks? Completely different.

DOUBLE PLAYOFF KNOCKOUT

Rattler and South Carolina averaged over 45 points in these last two games against Tennessee and Clemson, knocking both teams out of the College Football Playoff.

STAR TURN IN 2023?

Rattler did not fulfill his potential in 2022 until these last two weeks. However, if this is the quarterback who shows up every week in 2023, the Gamecocks can certainly contend for big prizes in college football.

CLEMSON HOME WINNING STREAK ENDS

The Tigers had won 40 straight at home in Death Valley. They didn’t win 41 straight.

CLEMSON VERSUS SOUTH CAROLINA

Clemson had won seven straight against the Gamecocks. That streak is over as well.

SIX YEARS

This is Clemson’s first home loss since 2016.

D.J. DISASTER

From Clemson Wire:

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had his worst game of the season, completing just 8-29 passes for 99 yards, a touchdown, and an interception with 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Clemson was completely one-dimensional, as the Tigers couldn’t get a thing going through the air.

COACHING QUESTIONS

From Clemson Wire:

With the success the Tigers were having running the ball, it’s shocking to see how many times offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter opted to let Uiagalelei drop back.

NEW YEAR'S SIX

This result ensures that the ACC will get only one New Year’s Six bowl slot. If Clemson had made the playoff, the ACC would have gotten a second spot.

ORANGE BOWL

Clemson will play North Carolina next week for the ACC championship and a spot in the Orange Bowl against Alabama or Tennessee, most likely.

