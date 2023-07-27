Dabo Swinney, Clemson football updates at 2023 ACC media days: Follow our live coverage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday is Clemson football's day in the spotlight at ACC media days. The Tigers are one of five schools that will meet the media at the Westin Charlotte on the final day of the three-day event.

Coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are coming off an 11-3 season in 2022, which included an ACC Championship but losses to rival South Carolina and an Orange Bowl defeat against Tennessee.

ACC media days marks the start of the 2023 preseason for the Tigers and the rest of the league. Clemson begins preseason practice in August ahead of its season opener at Duke on Sept. 4.

When will Dabo Swinney speak at 2023 ACC media days?

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Which Clemson football players are at 2023 ACC media days?

Clemson's new starting quarterback, sophomore Cade Klubnik, is the headliner among the Tigers players attending media days. Joining him are sixth-year offensive lineman Will Putnam and sixth-year defensive tackle Tyler Davis. Putnam is a three-year starter, including his first season at center last year. Davis finished last season with 5.5 sacks, tied for second-most on the team.

